Coyote that attacked five people in East Bay is trapped, killed after extensive search

An elusive coyote that bit five people, two of them young children, has been captured and killed in the East Bay community it has menaced for months, state authorities announced Friday.

The California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife said they used DNA analysis to link the attacks to the animal, which was euthanized and will be tested for rabies. The attacks began last summer in the town of Moraga, which borders Oakland. Five people, two children and three men, were bitten in a 2-mile area in Moraga and neighboring Lafayette.

“Personnel from CDFW, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture - Wildlife Services, the Moraga and Lafayette police departments and Contra Costa County Animal Services have been working constantly to locate and remove the offending animal,” the state department wrote in an email to reporters. “On Thursday, evidence from CDFW’s wildlife forensics lab matched the DNA of this coyote to samples taken from each of the five victims.”

The searchers laid traps and used coyote urine to lure the aggressive animal. Several other coyotes were caught and euthanized before authorities trapped the target.

The coyote approached and bit people without warning. Last month, it bit a 3-year-old girl as she walked alongside her mother, who was pushing a stroller. The woman said she shouted and waved a blanket at the animal, which retreated only to draw near again before finally running away. The girl suffered three bite wounds.

Authorities last month set up a 24-hour operation to catch the animal, setting leg traps in places near where the coyote had attacked people. Police urged residents to carry air horns or other noise devices when out walking.

Coyotes usually avoid humans and rarely bite them. Authorities believe this coyote lost its fear of humans because people were feeding it, perhaps inadvertently by leaving dog food out.