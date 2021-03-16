Suspect dead, SWAT officer wounded in barricade situation near USC
A suspect is dead and a SWAT officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has been wounded after a barricade situation near the University of Southern California Campus, the LAPD said Tuesday afternoon.
Officer Lizeth Lomeli said a suspect had been barricaded in the area of 21st and Toberman Streets since about 12 p.m.
Officials with knowledge of the incident said the officer was hit by gunfire from the suspect, but was not seriously injured because the officer was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. The officer is recovering and in stable condition.
It’s unclear how the suspect died.
In a tweet, USC urged area residents and students to avoid the area as the LAPD investigation continues through the night.
Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.
