SUV crashes into building at Hollywood and Highland, seriously injuring four

An SUV crashed into a storefront Friday afternoon near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, authorities said, seriously injuring at least four people, including two journalists from a local television station.

About 3:30 p.m., the SUV struck five pedestrians before plowing into the glass storefront of a liquor store on the southwest corner of the intersection, one of the busiest and most famous crossings in Hollywood. Five people were taken to a trauma center, at least four of whom were listed in serious to critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Among the injured were a FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter and a photographer, the television station, KTTV, said. Hal Eisner and Joab Perez were preparing a report on the reopening of the El Capitan Theatre when they were struck by the SUV, the station said. Eisner and Perez were among the four people taken to the hospital.

The Fire Department said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the SUV to crash into the storefront. The building was not at risk of collapse or other serious structural damage, fire authorities said.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver was taken to a hospital as well, Lopez added.

Video from the scene showed a white Nissan SUV plowing into the storefront of Highland Market, located between a tattoo parlor and a hostel on Hollywood Boulevard.