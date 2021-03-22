Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man, woman found stabbed to death in Altadena

By Associated Press
Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found stabbed to death Monday in a residential neighborhood of Altadena, authorities said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at about 2:45 p.m. on North Marengo Avenue, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Both victims died at the scene, the statement said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

