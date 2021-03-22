Man, woman found stabbed to death in Altadena
Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found stabbed to death Monday in a residential neighborhood of Altadena, authorities said.
The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at about 2:45 p.m. on North Marengo Avenue, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Both victims died at the scene, the statement said.
No additional information was immediately available.
