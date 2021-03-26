Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

At the pandemic’s start and today: An interactive look at Hollywood Boulevard

By Jay L. Clendenin
Normally bustling Hollywood Boulevard became a ghost town after the state issued its “Safer at Home” order last March.

Staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin offers a then and now look at the storied thoroughfare.

Quiet blankets the boulevard near the TCL Chinese Theatres on the first Friday night of a “Safer at Home” order in March 2020.

A year later, activity resumes on Hollywood Boulevard.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

