At the pandemic’s start and today: An interactive look at Hollywood Boulevard

Normally bustling Hollywood Boulevard became a ghost town after the state issued its “Safer at Home” order last March.
Staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin offers a then and now look at the storied thoroughfare.
Quiet blankets the boulevard near the TCL Chinese Theatres on the first Friday night of a “Safer at Home” order in March 2020.
A year later, activity resumes on Hollywood Boulevard.
