Scenes of a reemerging California: Los Angeles and Orange County enter orange tier

Abigail, left, and Aubrey Flores, 3, look at their maps upon arriving at Disney California Adventure’s “A Touch of Disney” food event in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles and Orange counties are set to pass a new milestone in what officials and residents hope is a return to normalcy. The counties on Wednesday will officially move into the third, or orange, tier of California’s color-coded reopening blueprint, according to state data released Tuesday.

The orange tier clears the way for officials to further relax coronavirus restrictions on businesses and activities.

“Rose River Memorial” adorns a wall at Self-Help Graphics & Art in Boyle Heights. Each cloth rose represents a COVID-19 victim. The installation is by Tilly Hinton and Marcos Lutyens and the mural by Oaxacan artist collective Tlacolulokos. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A street performer dressed as Spider-Man walks with pedestrians, some of them unmasked, on March 13 in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A student kisses her mom goodbye on the first day back to school at Pachappa Elementary in early March in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Worker Ian Guerrero hangs one of about 1,600 memory cards on a tree at Rose Hills Memorial Park on March 22 in Whittier. The cards represent the COVID-19 deceased the funeral home has served. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Daniel Barnes, left, participates in a candlelight vigil on March 18 in Simi Valley to honor victims of COVID-19, marking one year since the state ordered shutdowns to reign in the spread of the virus. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Inside the ICU at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, a bed sits empty on March 5, evidence that the patient load at the L.A. hospital has decreased since the height of the winter surge. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Joseph Hernandez, foreground, and other National Guard members help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, filling boxes with food at a warehouse in the City of Industry. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Before and after: At top, Grace Carter of Riverside practices her dance routine at home. At bottom, the 16-year-old, center, takes part in a class at her reopened studio.

“Boy With Frog,” by sculptor Charles Ray, is a stoic figure at the shuttered Getty Center on March 11. At left in the background, gardeners plant new trees. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Kindergarteners get their temperatures checked on the first day back to school at Pachappa Elementary on March 9 in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Alexander Rodriguez, 7, stands in the middle of an emperor penguin display in the outdoors area of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach on March 13. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Karla Funderburk, left, owner of Matter Studio and Gallery, is reflected in her exhibit “A Memorial for COVID-19 Victims,” at her L.A. studio. Funderburk put out a call for people to send her paper cranes to represent victims, and has collected upward of 60,000. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Travelers, reflected in windows, wait curbside March 12 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, close to the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic. A year earlier, LAX was virtually a ghost town. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Children’s librarian Sara Rebman sorts books to refile in the Los Angeles Central Library on March 15. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Rylie Deveso, 8, sells Girl Scout cookies on March 17 in Woodland Hills. With door-to-door and booth sales at local businesses banned, Scouts were getting creative. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Three-year-old twins Abigail Flores, left, and Aubrey Flores look at maps upon arrival of the debut of Disney California Adventure’s “A Touch of Disney” food event at Disney California Adventure Park Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Anaheim, CA. This spans the entire DCA park and allows guests to eat, interact with characters and explore the grounds. A Touch of Disney, the new limited-time ticketed experience at Disney California Adventure Park which has sold out, takes place March 18 through April 19, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Sepideh Hami, left, and Ashley Sanchez take a selfie in their Sulley character costumes on Pixar Pier during Disney California Adventure’s “A Touch of Disney” food event on March 18. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Animation techs Ryan Lindberg, top, and Pete Roloff inspect a portion of the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, set to reopen April 16. The attraction was drained of water during the park’s closure. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

As health officials were warning people to maintain virus precautions, a crowd bypassed social distancing to watch street performers on Venice Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

As L.A. County moves into the orange tier, crowds fill a sand volleyball court on a late Sunday afternoon in Hermosa Beach. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

