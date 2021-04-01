Man found hanging in Exposition Park; LAPD investigating

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death of a 55-year-old Latino man found hanging from a tree early Thursday morning in an Exposition Park neighborhood.

Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the area of 36th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper, a spokesperson for the department.

The death was initially reported as a suicide, but Cooper said officers from LAPD’s Southwest community station were still investigating the nature of the death.

“We always call in detectives to rule out foul play,” Cooper said.

The name of the man has not yet been released, according to the county’s Medical Examiner-Coroner Department.