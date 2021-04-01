Photos: Investigation underway in Orange after the third U.S. mass shooting in two weeks

A child was among four people killed in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim wounded and the suspected gunman critically injured, police said.

The violence in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles was the third U.S. mass shooting in just over two weeks.

Investigation

Law enforcement officers comb through the office building Wednesday night where the shooting occurred. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

First responders

Officers stand outside a SWAT vehicle at the site of the shooting. Law enforcement responded after receiving a call at about 5:30 p.m. of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Police presence

Officers stand guard at the site of the shooting. After arriving at the scene, law enforcement encountered gunfire and opened fire, an Orange police spokeswoman said. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Concerned residents

Ray Rodriguez, and his wife, Jennifer, live near where the shooting took place in Orange. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Residents watch as police respond to the scene of a mass shooting in Orange. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Investigation continues

Police investigate at the scene early Thursday. The alleged shooter was hospitalized Wednesday night with a gunshot wound and listed in critical condition, police say. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

