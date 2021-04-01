Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Investigation underway in Orange after the third U.S. mass shooting in two weeks

Detectives and officers gather behind yellow crime tape.
Orange police officers respond to the scene of a shooting that left four people dead at an office building.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
A child was among four people killed in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim wounded and the suspected gunman critically injured, police said.

The violence in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles was the third U.S. mass shooting in just over two weeks.

Investigation

A police officer is seen through a window pointing at something.
Law enforcement officers comb through the office building Wednesday night where the shooting occurred.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

First responders

Three officers alongside a SWAT vehicle.
Officers stand outside a SWAT vehicle at the site of the shooting. Law enforcement responded after receiving a call at about 5:30 p.m. of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Police presence

Two officers stand alongside crime tape in the glow of lights from a police car.
Officers stand guard at the site of the shooting. After arriving at the scene, law enforcement encountered gunfire and opened fire, an Orange police spokeswoman said.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Concerned residents

A woman holding a cellphone stands with a man outside crime scene tape.
Ray Rodriguez, and his wife, Jennifer, live near where the shooting took place in Orange.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Three women, one with her arm around another, stand near the scene of the shooting.
Residents watch as police respond to the scene of a mass shooting in Orange.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Investigation continues

A woman with a clipboard walks alongside a van marked "Orange County sheriff crime lab: Crime scene investigation."
Police investigate at the scene early Thursday. The alleged shooter was hospitalized Wednesday night with a gunshot wound and listed in critical condition, police say.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times

California
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

