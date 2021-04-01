Photos: Investigation underway in Orange after the third U.S. mass shooting in two weeks

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.
Henry E. Huntington busted unions and exploited Mexican labor. His museum’s leadership was white for a century. Now the keepers of his collection are making change with the museum at a critical juncture