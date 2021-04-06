Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Woman stabbed in the face while driving on 91 Freeway in Riverside

Site of stabbing
California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the face while driving on the 91 Freeway.
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
A woman was being treated Tuesday after she was stabbed in the face and head by her passenger as she drove on the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of “highway violence” about 12:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes west of Central Avenue. They arrived to find the driver, who had pulled over, had been stabbed several times in the head and face. The woman was taken to a hospital, according to a CHP statement.

The passenger, identified by officers as 50-year-old Kimberly A. Cain, had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, the CHP said. Officers found her hiding near the freeway.

The Riverside resident was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Officer Juan Quintero, a spokesperson for the CHP, said investigators do not know the suspect’s relationship to the driver.

The case is still under investigation and witnesses are asked to call the CHP at (951) 637-8000.

California
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

