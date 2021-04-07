Big rig driver says he crashed into murder suspect’s truck to stop dangerous police pursuit

A nearly two-hour police pursuit ended in Pomona on Tuesday when a murder suspect collided with a big rig whose driver said he was trying to stop the chase.

Michael Caleb Reed, 36, drove a dark-colored pickup truck through four counties, sometimes heading into opposing traffic, as police tailed him. He was arrested and is being held without bail.

A woman in the passenger seat, identified as Roxy Rich of Bakersfield, was detained and released.

Reed is suspected in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Oildale in late March.

The big rig driver told Fox 11 that he crashed into the pickup truck to stop it before anyone got hurt.

“I was waiting for him,” the driver said. “I just thought to get him off the street, because if I didn’t, if they’d been behind him for that long and they didn’t stop him, I have the power.”

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol units began pursuing the truck.

The chase moved south to Escondido before returning to Riverside County, heading through Jurupa Valley on the westbound 60 Freeway into the Ontario area and then Los Angeles County.

During the pursuit, Reed could be seen throwing papers onto the freeway, raising his middle finger and taking both hands off the wheel as he drove at high speeds.

Reed exited the eastbound 60 in Pomona and wound through residential areas, alleys and parking lots. At one point, his erratic driving caused a head-on collision between a sedan and a box truck, but no injuries were reported.

At Holt and San Antonio avenues, the big rig pulled into the intersection and smashed into the front of the truck.

Reed was captured on video crawling on his stomach with multiple guns trained on him. At one point, he stopped to do pushups.

After being released from custody, Rich, the passenger, spoke to reporters and onlookers.

In a video broadcast on Fox 11, she said she did not know Reed was wanted for murder.

Then, she questioned the allegation.

“It might have been self-defense. Did you ask that?” she said.

City News Service contributed to this report.