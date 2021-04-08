Deputies search for suspect after man with gunshot wound is found in Laguna Hills park
Orange County sheriff’s deputies have detained three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with a man found with a gunshot wound in a Laguna Hills park.
Shortly after noon Thursday, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at a park by Alicia Parkway and Paseo de Valencia, Sheriff’s Capt. Gene Inouye said. They found a man in his 30s who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Deputies detained three juveniles they saw fleeing the area, Inouye said. Officials have established a perimeter and are searching for one more person who may be involved.
Inouye said that the shooting occurred off Via Lomas, not inside the park.
