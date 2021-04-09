Man indicted in string of Trader Joe’s robberies across Southern California

A federal grand jury has indicted a Huntington Park man in the robbery or attempted robbery of more than a dozen Trader Joe’s stores across Southern California over a span of three months.

Gregory Johnson, 43, was named in a superseding indictment Friday that charged him with 15 counts of interference with commerce by robbery, five counts of knowingly using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California charged Johnson in February with two counts in connection with robbing a Trader Joe’s in Chino Hills in December, during which he allegedly stole $3,800 in cash.

Ciaran McEvoy, a public information officer for the U.S. attorney’s office, said Johnson pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Friday’s indictment alleges that from Aug. 28 through Dec. 4, Johnson robbed or attempted to commit robbery 15 times at Trader Joe’s stores in Eagle Rock, Sherman Oaks, Chatsworth, Pasadena, Culver City, Rancho Palos Verdes, Agoura Hills, Simi Valley, Brea, Santa Ana, Tustin, Corona and Chino Hills.

On two occasions, it said, Johnson returned to rob stores in Rancho Palos Verdes and Brea that he had robbed weeks before.

During the alleged incidents, the indictment claims that Johnson stole more than $26,000.

If convicted of all charges, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of more than 300 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

An attorney representing Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment.