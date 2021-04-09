Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man is shot in encounter with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in unincorporated Whittier

Map of eastern L.A. County area with label pointing to site of deputy shooting in Whittier
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said a man was shot in an unincorporated area of Whittier during an encounter with deputies Friday evening.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A man was shot in an unincorporated area of Whittier during an encounter with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies Friday evening.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Department said the incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 15800 block of Creswick Drive. It said that the man was taken to a hospital and that the extent of his injuries is unknown.

No deputies were injured, the department said.

A spokesman said he could not confirm yet whether one or multiple deputies were involved in the shooting.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

