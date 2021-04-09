Man is shot in encounter with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in unincorporated Whittier

A man was shot in an unincorporated area of Whittier during an encounter with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies Friday evening.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Department said the incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 15800 block of Creswick Drive. It said that the man was taken to a hospital and that the extent of his injuries is unknown.

No deputies were injured, the department said.

A spokesman said he could not confirm yet whether one or multiple deputies were involved in the shooting.