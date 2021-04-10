Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Three children found stabbed to death in Reseda home; grandmother reported killings

Los Angeles police were investigating the fatal stabbing of three children in Reseda.
By Richard Winton
Alex Wigglesworth
Three children were found fatally stabbed in Reseda on Saturday morning, and Los Angeles Police Department detectives were searching for a suspect.

Few details were immediately available about the attack, which took place at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.

Law enforcement sources said the children’s grandmother reported the stabbing to police at around 9:30 a.m.

Detectives were investigating. It was unclear whether there were any additional victims.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

