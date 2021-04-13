Photos: Tears and cheers after more than a year as LAUSD resumes in-class instruction

For the first time in more than a year, some Los Angeles Unified schools reopened for in-person classes Tuesday, starting with the youngest students, who will be followed in the coming days by other those in higher grades.
Safety standards and mandatory coronavirus tests were in place, but many parents still opted for distance learning for their kids.
“It’s a good day for us,” said schools Supt. Austin Beutner during a visit to Heliotrope Elementary School in Maywood. “It’s a happy day. We’re here to celebrate the students back in schools. But this is the first step in what will be a long path to recovery.”
