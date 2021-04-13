Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Tears and cheers after more than a year as LAUSD resumes in-class instruction

A girl in a pink face mask lifts both arms into the air.
Allyson Zavala attends her first day of in-person kindergarten at Maurice Sendak Elementary in North Hollywood.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
For the first time in more than a year, some Los Angeles Unified schools reopened for in-person classes Tuesday, starting with the youngest students, who will be followed in the coming days by other those in higher grades.

Safety standards and mandatory coronavirus tests were in place, but many parents still opted for distance learning for their kids.

“It’s a good day for us,” said schools Supt. Austin Beutner during a visit to Heliotrope Elementary School in Maywood. “It’s a happy day. We’re here to celebrate the students back in schools. But this is the first step in what will be a long path to recovery.”

Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School

Women in protective gear kneel in front of young students to conduct nasal swab tests.
Kindergartener Matteo Rodriguez, right, gets a coronavirus test from EMT Claire Chou before entering Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School in Maywood.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A woman in an orange vest uses a forehead thermometer to take a small boy's temperature.
Kindergarten student Franky Cervantes has his temperature checked by aide Selena Aguirre before entering campus.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A girl stands next to her mother on a sidewalk outside her school.
Leilany Gonzalez waits with mom Elizabeth to start her first in-person day of first grade.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

9th Street Elementary School

Young children in a line hold out their arms to their sides.
Teacher Lilia Guerrero directs kindergartners to class as they demonstrate social-distancing space at 9th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A woman and boy hold up their fingers.
Monica Garcia, an LAUSD board member, asks kindergartner Melinton Velasquez his age.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A boy turns the pages of a book.
First-grader Chris Aguilar works on an English exercise.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Maurice Sendak Elementary

A boy in a mask and backpack bends and peeks through a gate.
Kindergartner Angel Hernandez looks for his mother as his first day back at school comes to an end at Maurice Sendak Elementary in North Hollywood.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A child sits in front of a sign on the wall that says "Welcome!"
Jesse Magana sits at a school desk for the first time inside Alicia Pizzi’s kindergarten classroom.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
A woman surrounded by health workers in protective gear leans her head back for a nasal swab test.
District employee Amanda Anguiano is tested for the coronavirus as she arrives to work at Maurice Sendak Elementary.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

