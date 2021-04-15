Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Protesters march in Hollywood denouncing Daunte Wright shooting

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Share

At least 100 protesters marched down the streets of Hollywood late Thursday night calling for justice after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

Video footage showed demonstrators walking about 10 p.m. while chanting Wright’s name and “Black Lives Matter.” At least a dozen police officers followed the crowd from the sidewalks.

The marchers took off after holding a candlelight vigil at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street, where dozens of people came together to sing.

The protest follows others nationwide and across the city this week in the wake of Wright’s death. Wright, 20, was killed Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The city’s police chief, who has since stepped down, said he believed the officer who shot Wright intended to use a Taser, not a firearm. That officer, who has resigned, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter.

Advertisement

The shooting came as tensions were high in Minneapolis with the ongoing trial of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd last May. Activists also staged protests Thursday after the release of body camera video showing the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo late last month in Chicago.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement