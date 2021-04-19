Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Festival of Arts to return in Laguna Beach after COVID-19 shutdown

A woman wears a hand-crafted dress at Laguna Beach's Festival of the Arts
Elizabeth McGee models her own creation composed of magazines, tape, thread and staples, inspired by H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine,” at Laguna Beach’s Festival of Arts in 2019. After being canceled last year during the pandemic, the fest will return this summer.
(Spencer Grant)
By Andrew Turner
Daily Pilot
After being shut down last year amid the pandemic, the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is preparing to reopen to the public this summer.

The festival plans to open in July with the Pageant of the Masters and the Fine Art Show.

Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories” will be the theme for the Pageant of the Masters. Tickets go on sale May 3.

David Perry, the president for the Festival of Arts, said that organizers worked closely with city staff to help guide a return for the summer events while following public health guidance. The plan is to entertain guests daily from July 5 to Sept. 3.

“Relieved, elated and thankful are words that immediately come to mind on how I feel that our doors will open this summer,” Perry wrote in an email. “Fans may look forward to once again exploring the artwork of local artists and marvel at art that comes to life in the Pageant of the Masters.”

For updates or to purchase tickets, go to foapom.com.

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

