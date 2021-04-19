Festival of Arts to return in Laguna Beach after COVID-19 shutdown

After being shut down last year amid the pandemic, the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is preparing to reopen to the public this summer.

The festival plans to open in July with the Pageant of the Masters and the Fine Art Show.

“Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories” will be the theme for the Pageant of the Masters. Tickets go on sale May 3.

David Perry, the president for the Festival of Arts, said that organizers worked closely with city staff to help guide a return for the summer events while following public health guidance. The plan is to entertain guests daily from July 5 to Sept. 3.

“Relieved, elated and thankful are words that immediately come to mind on how I feel that our doors will open this summer,” Perry wrote in an email. “Fans may look forward to once again exploring the artwork of local artists and marvel at art that comes to life in the Pageant of the Masters.”

For updates or to purchase tickets, go to foapom.com.