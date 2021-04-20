Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Evacuations underway in Lincoln Heights as brush fire threatens multiple homes

A brush fire broke out in the 2800 block of Sierra Street in Lincoln Heights shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(KTLA)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Evacuations are underway in Lincoln Heights after a brush fire broke out in the 2800 block of Sierra Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At least one structure is fully engulfed in flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, and possibly two others. Approximately 10 homes are under immediate threat.

Nearly 150 firefighters are battling the flames from the ground and helicopters are conducting water drops, according to the Fire Department.

By 2 p.m., the blaze had grown to an estimated 3 to 4 acres in medium-to-heavy brush, officials said. With winds under 15 miles per hour, the spread is slow, and firefighters are making “good progress” containing the flames, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Some residents are sheltering in place while others have been evacuated, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Stewart said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

