Evacuations underway in Lincoln Heights as brush fire threatens multiple homes
Evacuations are underway in Lincoln Heights after a brush fire broke out in the 2800 block of Sierra Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At least one structure is fully engulfed in flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, and possibly two others. Approximately 10 homes are under immediate threat.
Nearly 150 firefighters are battling the flames from the ground and helicopters are conducting water drops, according to the Fire Department.
By 2 p.m., the blaze had grown to an estimated 3 to 4 acres in medium-to-heavy brush, officials said. With winds under 15 miles per hour, the spread is slow, and firefighters are making “good progress” containing the flames, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Some residents are sheltering in place while others have been evacuated, officials said. No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Stewart said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
