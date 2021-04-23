L.A. school board names Megan Reilly, head of business services, as interim superintendent

The Los Angeles Board of Education has appointed Megan Reilly, who oversees the district’s massive finance, business and operations arm, as interim superintendent two days after schools chief Austin Beutner announced he would not seek a new contract when his current agreement expires on June 30.

Beutner had suggested that the board should choose a current member of his senior staff for the permanent job — for the sake of continuity. But the Board of Education is not prepared to go that route. Instead, Reilly will serve while the board begins a formal search.

It was not immediately clear whether Reilly wishes to be a candidate for superintendent. Beutner is expected to stay on through June and coordinate closely with Reilly. No major departures in policy would be expected under Reilly during this interim period.

Superintendent searches can take a year or more, but can sometimes be concluded quickly. Beutner said an insider could be in place in time to welcome students back in the fall.

Advertisement

The decision was a logical choice because Reilly is deputy superintendent and, based on her current responsibilities, appears to be the most senior administrator after Beutner. She has frequently served in his place at meetings of the Board of Education. Her specific areas of responsibility have been business services and operations, which include facilities, finances, technology, school culture and safety, according to a recent district organization chart. She has not had responsibility over instruction and for services to students with special needs.

Reilly is on her second tour of duty with the nation’s second-largest school system.

She had served as chief financial officer for L.A. Unified before becoming chief business officer for the Santa Clara County Office of Education in 2017. The veteran business manager returned to L.A. Unified in 2019 to become deputy superintendent.

“I am excited to return to Los Angeles Unified,” Reilly said at the time. “I love the work. I know many of the people and the communities we serve. I believe in the strength and beauty of Los Angeles Unified’s community of schools, which is all about the people. This work has taught me the social and moral responsibility that we adults must make a positive difference in a child’s life. I look forward to the work ahead with the team on behalf of students.”

Reilly has more than three decades of experience in business services, working in various roles including as a budget analyst and comptroller. But she’s not an L.A. Unified lifer. She spent 17 years in the federal civil service in Northern California, holding administrative positions with the Naval Postgraduate School and the Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, including as chief business executive.

Reilly has a bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola University, a master’s in management from Naval Postgraduate School and a law degree from Monterey College of Law.