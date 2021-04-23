Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Man shot by one or multiple deputies in Florence-Firestone area

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A man was shot by one or multiple sheriff’s deputies Friday night in the community of Florence-Firestone in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at about 8:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 67th Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the man was transported to a hospital. No deputies were injured.

The department did not provide additional information.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

