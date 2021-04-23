Man shot by one or multiple deputies in Florence-Firestone area
A man was shot by one or multiple sheriff’s deputies Friday night in the community of Florence-Firestone in South Los Angeles.
The shooting was reported at about 8:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 67th Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the man was transported to a hospital. No deputies were injured.
The department did not provide additional information.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.