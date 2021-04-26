2 die when man jumps off building, lands on woman walking near San Diego’s Petco Park
The 30-year-old woman was walking in East Village when she was struck about 7:30 p.m.
A woman was killed Sunday evening in the East Village when an apparently suicidal man jumped off a parking structure and landed on top of her, San Diego police said.
The 30-year-old victim, who was not identified, was walking with a man when she was struck about 7:25 p.m. at J Street and Tenth Avenue near Petco Park, said police Sgt. Dave Yu.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who apparently jumped was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Yu said. His name and age were not released.
The woman’s companion was uninjured.
Yu called the situation tragic. “That’s what me and my colleagues were talking about ... life is very unpredictable and very precious.”
Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune. City News Service contributed to this report.
