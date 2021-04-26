Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

2 die when man jumps off building, lands on woman walking near San Diego’s Petco Park

The 30-year-old woman was walking in East Village when she was struck about 7:30 p.m.

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

A woman was killed Sunday evening in the East Village when an apparently suicidal man jumped off a parking structure and landed on top of her, San Diego police said.

The 30-year-old victim, who was not identified, was walking with a man when she was struck about 7:25 p.m. at J Street and Tenth Avenue near Petco Park, said police Sgt. Dave Yu.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who apparently jumped was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Yu said. His name and age were not released.

The woman’s companion was uninjured.

Advertisement

Yu called the situation tragic. “That’s what me and my colleagues were talking about ... life is very unpredictable and very precious.”

Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune. City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement