Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Full coverage: Eli Broad dies at 87

Eli Broad smiles and stands with his arms crossed in front of a large, gray-colored abstract painting
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Eli Broad is photographed in front of Cy Twombly’s “Untitled [Munich/Rome]” (1972), part of Broad’s vast art collection, at his home in April 2019.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Advertisement