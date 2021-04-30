Full coverage: Eli Broad dies at 87
Eli Broad, a billionaire philanthropist and art collector, played a central role in building such Los Angeles institutions as Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art before building his own museum, the Broad.
Photos: Eli Broad, philanthropist, art collector, builder, created part of the Los Angeles landscape
Eli Broad, philanthropist, art collector and builder, has died at 87.
The nude in the silver frame calls no attention to herself amid the colors and splashes of Lichtenstein, Rauschenberg and other 20th century masters hanging in a well-lighted house beyond the pepper trees.
One of Eli Broad’s goals in building his namesake contemporary art museum in downtown Los Angeles was to help make a stretch of Grand Avenue a premier destination.
Star-studded gala celebrates Broad museum — and transformation of downtown L.A.
A parade of tiny paper sculptures, all re-creations of cultural institutions along Grand Avenue, glowed atop the dinner tables Thursday night at the black-tie gala for the new Broad museum — fitting as the evening was as much a celebration of downtown L.A., particularly the Grand Avenue corridor, as it was an inauguration of Eli and Edythe Broad’s long-awaited museum of contemporary art.
Get ready Los Angeles, the Broad officially opens to the public with red-ribbon opening ceremonies
Eli and Edythe Broad wrapped the front of their new contemporary art museum with two 88-foot-long red ribbons to present it officially to the Los Angeles public on Friday.
Eli Broad calls his collection ‘unique in the world,’ says building ‘exceeded’ expectations
In the skewed perspective of a longtime art writer, it felt like a historic moment.
To an important degree, Grand Avenue is Music Street. Not all of it, of course.
-
How Disney Hall has transformed a downtown L.A. neighborhood and the city beyond
For this Grand Avenue project, we invited Justin Davidson, the architecture critic for New York magazine (and a frequent commentator on that famously dense city), to cast his eye on the evolving cultural density of Grand Avenue.
Critic’s Notebook: Broad Collection may borrow prestige from MOCA