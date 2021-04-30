3 firefighters hospitalized after being shocked by live power line in Orange structure fire

Three firefighters were shocked by a live power line Friday afternoon while responding to a four-alarm structure fire in the city of Orange, authorities said.

The men were taken to a hospital, and the severity of their condition is unknown, said Sean Infante, dispatch supervisor with the Orange City Fire Department.

A resident also requested medical attention, but it’s unknown whether it was related to the power line. The resident was inside when the firemen were shocked, Infante said.

Firefighters responded around 12:40 p.m. to a fire at 211 S. Earlham St., where they were met with heavy fire and thick smoke. The fire quickly spread to an adjacent structure and was upgraded to a fourth alarm.

Advertisement

Orange City Firefighters on scene at 211 S Earlham St on 3rd alarm structure fire. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/xTecGq7fwe — Orange City Fire (@orange_city_fd) April 30, 2021

The three firefighters were injured sometime during “the initial fight,” Infante said.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze two hours later, but it had been controlled, he added.

“They still have some fire there,” he said, adding that it wasn’t clear how many structures were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

OnScene Media contributed to this report.