A guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, fans return to Dodgers stadium, and Jordan’s water crisis. 31 photos from April 2021

April has been a roller coaster of a month. After over a year away, schools reopened for many Southland children. As case rates in Los Angeles County reached the threshold to qualify for the yellow tier, the most lenient category of the state’s four-tiered reopening system, the Dodgers home opener brought fans back to the stadium for the first time in over a year. We celebrated Easter in the desert and saw the night light up. We covered the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial to have it be overshadowed by another police killing in Daunte Wright, another unarmed Black man.

This is April 2021, as seen by the Los Angeles Times’ photojournalists.

Community members gather in George Floyd Square after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the death of Floyd on April 20 in Minneapolis. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Aubrey Wright embraces Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, as they stand with their family at a news conference to address the second-degree murder charges against former Officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright on April 15 in Minneapolis. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Katie Wright and her husband, Aubrey Wright, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton and family and friends, release doves at the funeral service of Daunte Wright on April 22 in Minneapolis. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Sunrise over the Field of Light on April 13 in Paso Robles, Calif. The 15-acre walk-through light experience at Sensorio in Paso Robles, closed since December due to the pandemic, reopens to the public. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Stanford students Sammy Potter, left, and Jackson Parell settle in for the night in the Cleveland National Forest 10 days into their 342-mile hike along the Pacific Crest Trail from the Cajon Pass to the Mexican border town of Campo, Calif., the PCT Southern Terminus on April 2 in Mount Laguna, Calif. They are hoping to complete the nearly 8,000-mile Triple Crown hike in one calendar year, the Appalachian Trail, Continental Divide and Pacific Crest Trail. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Home missionary Larry Craig goes over his sermon the night before sunrise Easter service, sitting around a campfire. Every year, for decades, dozens of parishioners have gathered at Sunrise Rock in the Mojave Desert to celebrate sunrise Easter service. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time in a long time, cars pack the parking lot at Angel Stadium for the team’s home opener against the Chicago White Sox on April 1 in Anaheim. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

April 06: Rapper Figgy Baby, who uses they/their/them pronouns, is the co-founder of Bloom Homie, an Instagram page geared at “detoxifying masculinity” by engaging users in conversations that range from violence against women to homophobia to mental health. The account is part of a wider effort that includes weekly meetings with men across L.A. county/the rest of the U.S. and a podcast. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

L.A.-based drag queens Symone, left, and Gottmik, who are in the final stages of the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” are photographed in Beverly Hills on April 13. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Clockwise from left, owners of Cupid’s Hot Dogs Morgan and Kelly Walsh, alongside employee Adrianna Gaxiola on April 1 in Winnetka, Calif. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

A costumed entertainer greets visitors to Sugar Rush at the Westfield Promenade in Woodland Hills. A walking tour takes visitors through a 40,000-square-foot candy-themed park with free candy included. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Sim Ha Yoon, left, and Seok Hyeon Ju document their afternoon together preparing food and picnicking by a river in Inje, South Korea. Seok Hyeon Ju is part of a burgeoning niche of YouTubers and North Korean refugees telling their own stories of escape, survival and resettling in a capitalist land. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Socially distanced fans attend the Dodgers’ home opener on April 9. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Amid pleasant weather at dusk, Isabel Arriaga, 16, pitches a Wiffle Ball to her dad, George Arriaga, while Richard Arriaga, 20, and Luis Arriaga, 11, play the outfield along Douglas Street with a view of downtown Los Angeles on April 6. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers second baseman Zach McKinstry tumbles over the wall after missing a foul ball in a game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting on March 31 in Orange. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Isaac Cruz III, 70, is reflected in a mirror inside a cosmetic case that contains letters and other memorabilia from his uncle Jacob Cruz, in his home in Maywood on April 7. Marine Corps Pvt. Jacob Cruz died during World War II and his remains were recently returned to the family and buried at the National Cemetery in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The endangered Black toad has the smallest range of any amphibian in North America: a mere 400 acres on the remote Deep Springs College campus nestled between the Inyo and White mountain ranges in Inyo County. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Green algae is seen in the Yarmouk river, which flows into the al-Wehda Dam, a 360-foot concrete embankment on the border with Syria, near Harta, Jordan, on April 4. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Nabeel Musa smokes as he picnics along the salt-encrusted shore of the Dead Sea, near Ghor Haditha, Jordan, on April 10. In the last three decades, the Dead Sea’s level has fallen almost 100 feet. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Miner Javier Cardenas, 37, after coming to the surface after mining for metallurgical coal at Mina Santa Barbara coal mine near the town of Aura on March 25 in Progreso, Coahuila. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mario Garcia II, in the driver’s seat, Alexis Alejandre, Mario Garcia and Karla Ramirez sit in their 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport as they watch cruisers ride by during the Van Nuys Cruise Night on Van Nuys Boulevard on April 17. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Karla Ramirez, 8, sits in her family’s 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport while watching cruisers ride by during the Van Nuys Cruise Night. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Vernal Fall on April 18 at Yosemite National Park is open at reduced capacity and will require reservations to drive into the park starting on May 21. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Daisy Kalaydjian, 10, left, and her sister Izabella, 11, raise defiant fists while joining hundreds from the Armenian community who celebrate President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dunks the ball while Lakers guard Dennis Schroder can only protest at the Staples Center on April 4 in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Ivy Coco helps lead a yoga gathering on April 4 at L.A. High Memorial Park. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kindergartner Matteo Rodriguez gets a COVID-19 test from EMT Claire Chou at Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School in Maywood as some students returned to campuses for the first time in more than a year on April 13. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

