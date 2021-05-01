A guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, fans return to Dodgers stadium, and Jordan’s water crisis. 31 photos from April 2021

April has been a roller coaster of a month. After over a year away, schools reopened for many Southland children. As case rates in Los Angeles County reached the threshold to qualify for the yellow tier, the most lenient category of the state’s four-tiered reopening system, the Dodgers home opener brought fans back to the stadium for the first time in over a year. We celebrated Easter in the desert and saw the night light up. We covered the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial to have it be overshadowed by another police killing in Daunte Wright, another unarmed Black man.
This is April 2021, as seen by the Los Angeles Times’ photojournalists.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
