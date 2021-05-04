San Francisco police arrest suspect in stabbing of two Asian women

Police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of two Asian women in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The San Francisco Police Department responded just before 5 p.m. to a report of a stabbing near Fourth and Market streets. Two adult Asian women with stab wounds were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to the department.

About 7 p.m., officers arrested a 54-year-old San Francisco resident in the 600 block of Eddy Street in relation to the attack.

Department spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said before the arrest that while officials had not found evidence that pointed to a hate crime, they had not ruled out that motive.