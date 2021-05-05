Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LAPD officer arrested on child pornography charges

The side of a police car with an LAPD logo
An LAPD officer has been arrested on child pornography charges, Long Beach police said Wednesday.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
A veteran Los Angeles police officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography and distributing obscene images of a minor, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officer James Diamond, 52, a 25-year veteran of the LAPD most recently assigned to the department’s personnel division, has had his police powers suspended, an LAPD spokesman said. An internal LAPD investigation has also been launched.

Diamond could not be reached Wednesday, and it was unclear if he had retained counsel.

Long Beach police said detectives first launched their investigation in October, after the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about materials showing child sex abuse being distributed online.

Detectives were then able to identify Diamond as the suspect and “develop probable cause for an arrest,” Long Beach police said.

Diamond was arrested on Wednesday in Huntington Beach, and warrants were subsequently served at his Long Beach home and at the LAPD, Long Beach police said.

Capt. Stacy Spell, the LAPD spokesman, said the LAPD is cooperating with and supportive of the Long Beach investigation.

Long Beach police said Diamond was booked on two felony possession counts and two felony distribution counts. His bail was set at $100,000, police said.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

