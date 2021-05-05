Ortega Highway closed due to wildfire in Cleveland National Forest
A wildfire in the Cleveland National Forest has forced the closure of Ortega Highway between Orange and Riverside counties.
Brandon Marshall, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said the agency received reports of the fire about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He said the highway would be closed until about 7 p.m.
Marshall did not have information on fire’s acreage, and representatives for the Cleveland National Forest did not immediately respond to an inquiry.
