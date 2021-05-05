Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Ortega Highway closed due to wildfire in Cleveland National Forest

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A wildfire in the Cleveland National Forest has forced the closure of Ortega Highway between Orange and Riverside counties.

Brandon Marshall, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said the agency received reports of the fire about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He said the highway would be closed until about 7 p.m.

Marshall did not have information on fire’s acreage, and representatives for the Cleveland National Forest did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

