Two people critically injured when balcony at Malibu beach house collapses
Two people were rushed to trauma centers in critical condition today after a balcony collapsed at a Malibu beach house, authorities said.
The collapse was reported about 5:30 p.m. at 20526 W. Pacific Coast Highway, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.
Everyone who fell was evacuated from the beach. Two were taken to trauma centers in critical condition; four others suffered less serious injuries, said Melanie Flores, dispatch supervisor for the fire department. Identities of the victims were not disclosed.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on the balcony at the time of the collapse. It was also unclear if the homeowner was on site or if the property was being used by guests.
Video broadcast from the scene showed the remnants of the balcony scattered on the rocky beach.
