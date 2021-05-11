When can 12- to 15-year-olds start getting COVID-19 vaccines? What we know

The next step in the COVID-19 vaccine campaign is about to begin.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine distribution for use in children ages 12 to 15.

But local officials are still working out plans for how — and when — kids can get the vaccine.

Los Angeles County officials said they may want to continue using their four mass vaccination sites to inoculate youths ages 12 to 15 now that the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for that group.

Advertisement

The county said it will offer the vaccine to pre-teens and younger teens once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirms the FDA’s recommendation, which could happen as early as Wednesday.

Those under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.

Another unknown factor is how many parents will allow their kids to get shots.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released May 6, before the FDA approval news, found 3 in 10 parents of children ages 12-15 say that they will get their child vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is available, one-quarter say they will wait a while to see how the vaccine is working, 18% plan to get their child vaccinated if their school requires it and nearly a quarter say they will definitely not get their child vaccinated. “Perhaps unsurprisingly, parents’ intentions for vaccinating their kids largely line up with their own intentions for getting the COVID-19 vaccine themselves,” the study said.

Experts say adding these younger teens to the vaccine list will help families participate in more outside activities together and continue to build immunity in communities. This younger group does not face a particularly high risk of becoming very sick with COVID-19 and taking up hospital beds.

“It’s not revolutionary or game-changing, but to my mind, it’s significant. The path to beating this virus is taking lots of small steps. This is one of those small steps,” said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

The addition of 12- to 15-year-olds comes at a time when local officials are expanding access to the vaccine, which is now widely available without an appointment.

Advertisement

There are now more than 750 sites offering vaccinations in Los Angeles County, including pharmacies, clinics, community sites and hospitals. Many are concentrated in areas with lower levels of community health, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Among the county’s adults and older teens, 60% of white, 68% of Asian American and 58% of Native American residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. But only 38% of Black and 42% of Latino residents in this age group have received one dose.

Teenagers and the youngest adults are also less likely to have received a shot. The majority of adults in their 30s and older have received one shot, but among the youngest adults — up to age 29 — only 45% have received at least one dose of vaccine, and among 16- and 17-year-olds, only 34% have gotten at least one shot.

And while 62% of eligible female residents of L.A. County have received at least one vaccine dose, only 56% of men have.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.