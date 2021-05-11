Brush fire in Cajon Pass spreads to 11 acres, threatening gas and power lines
A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass late Tuesday morning has burned about 11 acres, threatening nearby utility lines and forcing road closures.
The blaze — dubbed the Blue fire — began burning about 11:40 a.m. off northbound Interstate 15 near Cleghorn Road, according to officials from the San Bernardino National Forest, where the blaze is located.
The fire is at 0% containment, but its forward progress has been stopped in part by retardant, said Zach Behrens, spokesman for the San Bernardino National Forest. He added that it has the potential to spread to about 30 acres.
There are no reported injuries, and no structures are being threatened. But concerns remain.
“Crews are making good progress, but there are still threats to power lines and a gas pipeline,” Behrens said. About 200 fire personnel are on scene, where the fire continues to smolder.
Three right northbound lanes of the freeway are closed, along with Cajon Boulevard between Kenwood Avenue and Cleghorn Road. The Cleghorn offramp and onramp are also closed.
The fire is burning toward the top of Cleghorn Mountain, away from the freeway, Behrens said.
