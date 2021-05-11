Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

How is your workplace handling the COVID-19 vaccine?

A motorist receives the COVID-19 vaccine at The Forum in Inglewood .
Staff and volunteers distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to people as they remain in their vehicles at The Forum in Inglewood.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Laura J. NelsonStaff Writer 
Share

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available in the U.S., and employees who were working remotely are being called back to the office, The Times is interested in learning how your workplace is handling the question of employee vaccination.

More California companies are beginning to weigh whether to offer a bonus or other incentive to workers who get the shot, or even require the vaccine as a condition of employment. The state’s workplace safety agency is also considering loosening social distancing protocols in settings where all workers are fully vaccinated.

Has your company or workplace decided how to handle these questions? Please share your information below, and a reporter will get in touch.

If you would prefer to share a tip anonymously, you can do so here. We will not print your name or use your information without contacting you first.

Advertisement

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, covering transportation and mobility.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement