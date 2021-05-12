Two more drivers report car windows being shot out on 91 Freeway in Inland Empire

Two cars traveling on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County on Tuesday had their windows shot out by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun, following a string of similar incidents reported over the last week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A GMC Safari van was heading east on the 91 near Lincoln Avenue in Corona around 5:50 p.m. when the middle window on the driver’s side was shattered, according to CHP Officer Ramon Duran.

About 10 minutes later, a Jeep Wrangler’s rear driver’s side window was shot while traveling in the same direction around Tyler Street in Riverside.

Similar events occurred in the same area days ago.

On Sunday, the driver of a car heading eastbound around 10:30 p.m. exited the freeway near Adams Street and noticed a window was shot out.

Several hours later, beginning around 5 a.m. Monday, CHP received three reports from vehicles heading westbound, between Lincoln and Main Street, that all had windows shot or shot at.

It’s not yet clear if the incidents are connected, and investigators have not identified a suspect. The shots appear to have been fired from a moving vehicle, according to Duran.

Victims have not been able to provide suspect descriptions, he said, noting that the incidents occurred when their vehicles were traveling at highway speeds and some drivers didn’t immediately realize their windows were shattered.

Investigators are collecting and examining video footage of the areas where the shootings occurred, Duran said.

“This is something we absolutely are on top of,” Duran said. “We’re trying to get as much information as we can to try to put a stop to it.”

No injuries or collisions have been reported in connection with the shootings.