Some Topanga homes evacuated as brushfire in Pacific Palisades grows to 200 acres

A brushfire in Pacific Palisades flared up and doubled in size to 200 acres on Saturday, sending a large plume of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles and triggering the evacuation of some residents in Topanga Canyon, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park — which ignited around 10 p.m. on Friday — is still under investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Fire personnel spotted a potential arson suspect early Saturday, but a search by the Sheriff’s Department didn’t find any suspects, Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The residents ordered to evacuate Saturday night are those living east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Topanga Community Center and Viewridge Road, as well as those north of Entrada Road, south of Oakwood Drive and east of Henry Ridge Mountain Way.

Advertisement

*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERED* See attached images. If you live in Zone 4 or Zone 6 in Topanga (boxes outlined in blue) please evacuate. Also hard closure at Topanga/Mulholland and Topanga/PCH #PalisadesFire

#@LAFD @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/pXLaa66Y0h — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 16, 2021

Officials could not yet say how many homes in Topanga were being evacuated. There were no evacuation orders for L.A. residents as of 7 p.m.

The fire is burning at “a moderate rate” because of onshore winds, the L.A. Fire Department said in an update around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Much of the area remained inaccessible to firefighters because of steep slopes and a lack of clear fire roads.

The fire has the potential to grow to 500 acres, officials said.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive, the L.A. County Fire Department said.