Body found on 110 Freeway prompts lane closures in South L.A.

A body found Monday morning on the side of the northbound 110 Freeway forced the closure of numerous lanes of the roadway in south Los Angeles, authorities said.

The body of man in his mid-30s wearing a gray sweater and black pants was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on the right shoulder of the 110, near the 105 Freeway interchange, California Highway Patrol officials said.

There was blunt force trauma to the man’s head, authorities said, but additional information, including the man’s identity, was not immediately available.

All lanes except the Metro ExpressLane were closed amid the death investigation, CHP Officer Ramberto Salcido said. The closure was expected to end shortly after 11 a.m.