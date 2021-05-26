Drive-by shooting on 101 Freeway injures driver, CHP says

A motorist on the 101 Freeway was struck by a bullet fired from another vehicle early Wednesday in East Hollywood, authorities said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on the 101 Freeway just before 2 a.m. when shots were fired from a black SUV, California Highway Patrol officials said.

After the shooting, the driver of the pickup lost control and crashed into the center median, according to an incident report. Photos of the silver pickup taken at the scene show a bullet hole on the driver’s side.

The male driver, who was not identified, was shot in his left leg, authorities said. A passenger in the truck suffered from abrasions. It was not immediately clear whether that person was injured in the shooting or the crash.

Both people in the pickup were taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and are in stable condition, CHP Officer Ramondo Alexander said.

A bullet hole is seen in the side of a pickup truck that was shot at on the 101 Freeway. (OnScene.TV)

The suspected gunman was last seen driving a black SUV and continuing to travel north on the freeway, south of Melrose, according to the incident report.

Alexander said it’s unknown how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Investigators are trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

Times staff writer Faith Pinho contributed to this report.