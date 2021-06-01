Photos: 26 photos that captured the month of May

May has been a month that saw conflict as well as a difficult milestone. In this month, exactly a year after his death at the hands of a white police officer, the nation continued to mourn and pay its respects to George Floyd. The CDC cleared children 12 and older for COVID-19 vaccinations. A new conflict between Israel and Hamas may have finally led to the end of Benjamin Netanyahu’s time as prime minister. There was also dancing, the return of graduations, ducklings and a once-in-a-decade super moon that lit up early-morning skies. This is May 2021, as seen by the Los Angeles Times’ photojournalists.

Participants in a George Floyd memorial march and rally May 25 occupy the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street to stop traffic in Hollywood. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Myisha T. Hall of Las Vegas sits on a bench May 25 in front of a large mural of George Floyd, as people from across Minneapolis and the world gather to visit the city’s George Floyd Square. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Anthony McClain Jr., 9, left, and his mother Solemuli Afaese, top left, receive a hand of comfort from George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd, during a rally May 17 in Pasadena. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Christiana Neri, 38, holds hands with her 13-year-old son Ivan Hernandez as Sequoia Hutton administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine May 14 at Roosevelt Park. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Erick Huerta conducts his podcast, “Orale Boyle Heights,” at Espacio 1939 in Boyle Heights on May 13. The longtime Boyle Heights resident has interviewed local artists, writers, musicians and shop owners since 2017. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

An antique seller shows off his goods May 7 at the old bazaar in Kandahar, Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris holds the inaugural meeting May 13 of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic during a rehearsal May 12 at the Hollywood Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A girl stops in front of Stormtroopers flanking Kylo Ren on May 3 as visitors begin returning to Disneyland. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Sara Ahmed, 29, of Anaheim got her vaccination May 1 during a COVID vaccine/taco truck party at Islamic Center of Santa Ana. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Charm La’Donna, an award-winning choreographer from Compton who just put out her first rap EP, poses May 10 in the parking lot of Compton Fashion Center. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Kyra Jacob, 23, a visitor from Atlanta, talks to her mom over FaceTime as she shops May 4 on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski dives into the stands attempting to catch a home run hit by Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty in the bottom of the second inning May 28 at Dodger Stadium. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Concert super fan Howard Mordoh, 69, chronicled in the new documentary “The Dancing Man of L.A.,” gives a demonstration in Woodland Hills. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez in New York’s Central Park as their FX show “Pose” prepared to begin airing its third and final season May 2. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Kathryn Hahn of the Disney+ series, “WandaVision” poses May 1 in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Uzo Aduba of HBO’s “In Treatment” poses May 12 in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Jane Krakowski of the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson” poses May 1 in Los Angeles. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Natanael Cano is photographed May 10 at Jimmy Humilde’s home in Downey. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Workers on the Sixth Street Viaduct are silhouetted against the downtown L.A. skyline at sunset. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A Times story on May 16 dismantled the origin story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A firefighter clears debris May 24 as the Jurupa Valley fire burns in Riverside. The fire burned 150 acres. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Clouds surround the supermoon in Joshua Tree National Park before a lunar eclipse May 25. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

USC graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 participate in the first of a series of commencement ceremonies May 14 at Memorial Coliseum. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)