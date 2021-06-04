Big rig crash in Lancaster leaves four dead, including two children; another child is in critical condition

A car crash involving a big rig Friday morning in Lancaster killed two children and two adults, with another child in critical condition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An 18-wheeler and a Dodge Challenger collided just after 9 a.m. on Avenue G near 30th Street, CHP Officer Amber Wright said.

The Dodge was carrying two women and three boys, Wright said.

All of the boys were taken to a hospital, she said. Two of them died; one was between 10 and 11 years old, and one between 7 and 9. Another boy, believed to be about 5, remains in critical condition.

One woman died at the scene. The second was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the big rig, its sole occupant, did not appear to have major injuries, Wright said.

Authorities remained at the scene late into the day, investigating what caused the crash on the two-lane street.

Aerial footage of the incident shows a mangled dark-colored car in the bushes off the side of the road. The front tractor portion of the big rig appears to have detached from the trailer amid the impact.

The Antelope Valley has seen a spike in fatalities resulting from car accidents this year, though it’s not immediately clear why.

These four death bring the year’s total to 28, representing an increase from last year, Wright said, citing data collected by the Antelope Valley station.