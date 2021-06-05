Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Whittier police shoot and kill man they say was armed with a gun

By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
A Whittier police officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a handgun on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a dog park on Philadelphia Street north of Whittier Boulevard shortly after noon for a report of a man with a gun, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man wasn’t there when officers arrived, but they broadcast his description and the direction he was reported to be headed over the radio, said the Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the deadly use of force.

A Whittier police officer caught up with a man fitting the suspect’s description on a bike path near Mar Vista Street and Whittier Boulevard, according to authorities.

The man allegedly pulled a handgun out of his pocket, and the officer shot him, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Alex Wigglesworth

