California

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes near Brawley

Map of area around the Salton Sea where the 3.6 earthquake struck Sunday
Sunday night’s earthquake struck 14 miles from Brawley.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Quakebot
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Sunday at 10:44 p.m. 14 miles from Brawley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 25 miles from Imperial, 28 miles from El Centro, 36 miles from Calexico and 38 miles from Blythe.

In the last 10 days, there have been 33 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

CaliforniaEarthquakes
Quakebot

Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.

