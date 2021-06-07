Ex-boyfriend kidnaps woman, kills man who tried to intervene, LAPD says

Authorities on Monday were searching for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and killed a bystander who tried to intervene.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street in North Hollywood just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect, 37-year-old Shane Winfield Rayment, was arguing with his ex-girlfriend when Roberto Fletes tried to step in.

Rayment shot Fletes, 42, before forcing his ex-girlfriend into a green four-door truck and fleeing the scene, police said.

Rayment and Fletes did not know each other, according to LAPD Det. Efren Gutierrez, and Fletes was a friend of the kidnapped woman’s sister. He died at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

“He tried to help,” Gutierrez said. “He was trying to prevent the kidnapping from occurring, and he was shot in the process. He was trying to do a good thing.”

Rayment was accompanied by four other suspects, a man and three women, officials said.

They are now asking for help locating Rayment and his ex-girlfriend, who has been identified as 31-year-old Jenny Marie Downes.

“We’re making every effort to find her before something bad happens to her,” Gutierrez said.

Officials described Rayment as 6-foot-1, weighing 235 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He and Downes had been in a long-term relationship and had one child together, who is safe, Gutierrez said.

The apartment where the shooting happened belonged to one of Downes’ family members.

According to Gutierrez, Rayment is a “career criminal” with a record of arrests relating to charges of narcotics and violent crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (818) 374-1923 or (877) 527-3247.