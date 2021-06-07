Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

The road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos: What we know about suspects, shooting

A photograph of 6-year-old Aiden Leos covers his memorial service program.
A photograph of 6-year-old Aiden Leos covers his memorial service program at his funeral at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Rong-Gong Lin IILila SeidmanCindy Carcamo
Share

It was an act of violence that stunned Southern California.

A mother was driving with her 6-year-old son on the 55 Freeway on a Friday morning when gunfire rang out.

The boy, Aiden Leos, was struck. His mother held him in her arms until paramedics arrived. Doctors could not save him.

Investigators said the attack appeared to be an act of road rage.

Advertisement

Aiden’s death has sparked anger and mourning. Massive rewards have been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those suspected in the fatal shooting. A team of law enforcement officials has been investigating for the last two weeks.

On Sunday night, two arrests were made in the case.

Here is what we know:

California

Two suspects arrested in alleged road rage shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

Orange, CA - May 27: Six-year-old Victor Flores, of Orange, walks alone clutching a Pokemon card for comfort, ahead of his family, where his dad said he was sad because he is the same age as 6-year-old shooting victim Adrian Leos, where they prayed and left flowers at a growing makeshift memorial on the Walnut Ave. overpass of the 55 Freeway in Orange May 27, 2021. The memorial featured balloons, toys, cards, messages of love and candles to remember a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed Friday during an apparent road rage incident on the 55 Freeway. New banners have been placed on the overpass as officials and community continue to increase the reward for arrest of the killer and accomplice. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Two suspects arrested in alleged road rage shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

Six-year-old Aiden Leos lay dying in his mother’s arms on the 55 Freeway in Orange last month.

More Coverage

Boy killed in freeway road rage shooting is mourned

Who are the suspects?

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody at their home in Costa Mesa on Sunday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol said in a statement that the agency expects the pair will be charged with murder.

Eriz and Lee were being held in the Orange County jail on $1-million bail each. They are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The CHP recovered at least one bullet at the scene of the shooting May 21. The agency has publicly said the bullet came from a pistol of unknown caliber.

A law enforcement source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case told The Times that Eriz, an auto detailer, is shown in one of his social media accounts with a type of weapon capable of discharging the round that killed Aiden. Officials on Sunday executed search warrants for possible evidence connected to the crime.

Advertisement

Another law enforcement source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case told The Times that the suspects were under surveillance before their arrests, which came one day after a memorial for Aiden.

California

Suspects’ Volkswagen identified in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy; reward tops $320k

Orange, CA - May 27: Taylor Ybanez, top, consoles her cousin, Alexis Cloonan, 6-year-old shooting victim Aiden Leos's sister, after Alexis spoke along with OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer and OC Supervisor Don Wagner spoke at a press conference on the freeway shooting that took the life of a 6-year-old Aiden Leos at Watson's Soda Fountain and Cafe in Orange Thursday, May 27, 2021. They were joined by business owner Billy Skeffington (owner of Watson's Soda Fountain and several OC businesses), Mario Marovic, owner of Lounge Group, announcing the increase in reward for information leading the the arrest of Aiden's killer. Supervisor Don Wagner's initial matching of the family's $50,000 reward has spurred a community outpouring of donations. The reward total keeps increasing and the community wants to see justice done for Aiden Leos's family. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Suspects’ Volkswagen identified in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy; reward tops $320k

Dash cam footage revealed the suspects were driving a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen station wagon when 6-year-old Aiden Leos was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway last week.

What happened in the shooting?

On the morning of May 21, Aiden was riding in a booster seat in the back of his mother’s car, a silver Chevrolet Sonic, heading north on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

His mother, Joanna Cloonan, later told another motorist, Reyes Valdivia, that she and her son were in the carpool lane when another car cut her off as she started switching lanes to exit.

Advertisement

She made an obscene gesture toward the people inside the other car and continued trying to get off the freeway.

Officials believe the driver of the car that cut off Cloonan then maneuvered the vehicle behind her car and one of the people inside fired a gun at her car.

A bullet entered Cloonan’s car from the rear, striking her son through his back.

She pulled over and took the bleeding boy into her arms.

Advertisement

The CHP released photos of a 2018 or 2019 white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen that investigators said the suspects were in. A law enforcement source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case said the two who were arrested Sunday fit the description of the pair in the white car.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot from a white sedan right before the child’s mother pulled over to the shoulder of the freeway.

In an interview last month, Valdivia recounted how he and his wife, Joanna, had just dropped their children off at school when they spotted Cloonan pulling her bleeding son from the car.

Valdivia looked at the car and realized a bullet had entered the left side of the trunk and struck the child.

Advertisement

“It went through the boy’s back,” he said.

Valdivia, who said he served in the U.S. military, said seeing a child shot was especially hard to take.

“There was no reason, no justification to shoot a child,” he said. “That shouldn’t happen.”

California

Boy killed in freeway road rage shooting is mourned: ‘Too pure and innocent for this world’

YORBA LINDA, CA - JUNE 5, 2021: Family members walk behind pallbearers carrying the casket of 6-year-old Aiden Leos after a funeral service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda on June 5, 2021 in Yorba Linda, California. Aiden was tragically killed while riding in his mom's car when someone fired a gun at the car on the 55 freeway in what is being called a road rage incident.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Boy killed in freeway road rage shooting is mourned: ‘Too pure and innocent for this world’

Hundreds of people attended a memorial service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda, where Aiden Leos was remembered for his ability to empathize with others. A reward for information about the fatal shooting grew to $500,000.

Advertisement

Who was Aiden?

At a memorial service Saturday, Aiden’s mother, his sister Alexis and grandmother recalled memories of the young boy, whom they described as a “little empath,” mature beyond his years.

The 6-year-old had an uncanny ability to empathize with others.

One day at the playground, a boy with autism flung himself to the ground. Most of the boys around him ran away.

Aiden knelt down eye to eye with the child, who had said he didn’t want to talk.

Advertisement

“It’s OK. You don’t have to talk,” he said in a gentle voice, extending a hand to help the boy up. Then, the two played together.

Alexis said her little brother was an “angel, too pure and innocent for this world.” Her voice trembled when she recalled how Aiden would call her “beautiful” or “so lovely.”

She described a gleeful kid who liked to hum, tell jokes and make up silly dances.

But there were some things that made him different from other children his age.

Advertisement

For instance, she said, Aiden regularly came into her room to sit down on the floor next to her while she was on her computer. He would hold his teddy bear and just watch her.

“Aren’t you bored just watching me type on my computer?” she’d ask him.

“No. I’m OK. I just want to be with you,” he told her.

Alexis described her brother’s death as the “worst pain I’ve ever gone through in my life” and lamented what would never be.

Advertisement

“I don’t get to play ‘Mario Kart’ with my brother or take him to the park ever again because of the monster who took Aiden’s life,” she said.

In her address, Cloonan urged viewers to look within themselves “for the world to become safe and harmonious for our children and their children to come.”

On his sixth birthday, Cloonan said, Aiden made a wish as he blew out his candles.

He looked at his family and said: “I just wish for everyone to be happy.”

CaliforniaOrange County
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement