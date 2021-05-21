Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Child shot during apparent road rage incident on 55 Freeway in Orange, rushed to hospital

A row of investigators walk up the lanes of a closed freeway.
Police walk the northbound lanes of the 55 Freeway at Chapman Avenue in Orange County as they investigate the incident.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
A gunman opened fire on the 55 Freeway in Orange on Friday during a road rage incident, wounding a child in a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A suspect fled immediately after the shooting near West Chapman Avenue as police officers and paramedics responded to the gunfire shortly after 8 a.m. in what authorities initially characterized as a road rage incident. The suspect was last seen heading north on the 55 Freeway, which was closed at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the injured child to nearby Children’s Hospital, authorities said.

The child’s age and condition were not released. Officers could be seen from news helicopter footage combing the closed section of the freeway for evidence.

CHP officials said the shooting was not related to dozens of BB or pellet gun shootings in the region on freeways.

Police walk the northbound lanes of the 55 Freeway at Chapman Avenue
Police walk the northbound lanes of the 55 Freeway at Chapman Avenue Friday morning while investigating a shooting.
(KTLA)

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

