Child shot during apparent road rage incident on 55 Freeway in Orange, rushed to hospital

A gunman opened fire on the 55 Freeway in Orange on Friday during a road rage incident, wounding a child in a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A suspect fled immediately after the shooting near West Chapman Avenue as police officers and paramedics responded to the gunfire shortly after 8 a.m. in what authorities initially characterized as a road rage incident. The suspect was last seen heading north on the 55 Freeway, which was closed at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the injured child to nearby Children’s Hospital, authorities said.

The child’s age and condition were not released. Officers could be seen from news helicopter footage combing the closed section of the freeway for evidence.

CHP officials said the shooting was not related to dozens of BB or pellet gun shootings in the region on freeways.