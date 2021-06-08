Evacuation warnings issued in Yuba County after 400-acre vegetation fire erupts

Officials have issued evacuation warnings as firefighters battle a wind-driven vegetation fire near the community of Wheatland in Yuba County.

The fire, which began just past 2 p.m. in an unincorporated area of the county, has grown to more than 400 acres, said Mary Eldridge, a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

One residence has been destroyed and multiple other structures are threatened, she said.

Evacuation warnings are in place for Kapaka and Intanko lanes, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.