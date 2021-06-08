Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Evacuation warnings issued in Yuba County after 400-acre vegetation fire erupts

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Officials have issued evacuation warnings as firefighters battle a wind-driven vegetation fire near the community of Wheatland in Yuba County.

The fire, which began just past 2 p.m. in an unincorporated area of the county, has grown to more than 400 acres, said Mary Eldridge, a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

One residence has been destroyed and multiple other structures are threatened, she said.

Evacuation warnings are in place for Kapaka and Intanko lanes, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

