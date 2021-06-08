Photos: L.A. County Sheriff calls out city officials on homeless problem, sends deputies to Venice

The sheriff of Los Angeles County dispatched deputies Tuesday to Venice Beach to assess the homelessness problem, a day after he called out city officials for failing to adequately address the growing number of people sleeping outdoors along the famous strand.

Venice is the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department, not the Sheriff’s Department. But Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was moved to act because of “the failures of local politicians in regard to the homelessness crisis.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies ask the homeless if they would like to be housed and directing them to members of the St. Joseph’s Center who were on hand to try and place them. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Villanueva tweeted Monday that he was sending the Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team to the beach, where encampments have proliferated along the popular boardwalk and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sheriff said the goal was to clear the area of homeless encampments by July 4.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy, with the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), talks with a sickly homeless man near Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Deputies with the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) patrol Ocean Front Walk to assess the homeless situation in Venice.They also directed homeless to members of the St. Joseph’s Center who were on hand to try and place homeless into housing. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy, with the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), waves to a sickly homeless man she helped after members of her team called for an ambulance along Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Deputies ask a homeless man if he would like housing while they were assessing the homeless situation in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Rene Reyes, 28, has been living homeless with his dog Hunter for the past three months in an encampment along Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Deputies with the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) assess the homeless situation along Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Matson, with the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), ask Daniel Stovall, left, and Leland Robinson, if they would like housing. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Deputies assess the homeless situation in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Deputies talk with a homeless man who is living in a tent along Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that the sheriff’s department was responding to the growing homeless crisis in Venice, citing a lack of urgency from local leaders to develop an action plan. Venice is outside the sheriff’s department’s jurisdiction and is patrolled by the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Deputies, with the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), talk with the homeless who are living in tents near Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Deputies help Leland Robinson with his belongings as they walk with him to members of the St. Joseph Center who were trying to help place the homeless into housing. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the photo staff of the Los Angeles Times