California

Photos capture California as the state fully reopens

A maskless Saphhira has her photo taken by an Amtrak employee after arriving from San Diego to Union Station
A maskless Saphhira has her photo taken by an Amtrak employee Tuesday after arriving from San Diego to Union Station in Los Angeles on the first day that California is fully reopened.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Mask on, mask off.

It’s now a choice for many.

New state guideline say that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most public settings, such as stores, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and family entertainment centers — bowling alleys, arcades, trampoline parks, ice skating rinks and the like.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving their only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here’s a look around the Southland.

Westlake

Masked cooks and food preparers work with food on counters in a kitchen
Cooks and food preparers are busy Tuesday during the reopening for the first time in more than a year for in-person dining at Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Universal City

Gov. Gavin Newsom juggles numbered balls following the conclusion of a press conference at Universal Studios
Gov. Gavin Newsom juggles numbered balls after a press conference Tuesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City. Newsom drew 10 winners to receive $1.5 million each as part of the final cash prize drawing in the state’s “Vax for the Win” program.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Irwindale

Sunrise over hills and a lone cyclist in silhouette.
The sun rises over a new era in California on Tuesday as a cyclist rides along a trail inside the Santa Fe Dam Recreation area in Irwindale. The state at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday rescinded most mask rules for vaccinated people and ended capacity limitations on businesses and venues.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

California
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

