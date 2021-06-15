Photos capture California as the state fully reopens

Mask on, mask off.

It’s now a choice for many.

New state guideline say that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most public settings, such as stores, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and family entertainment centers — bowling alleys, arcades, trampoline parks, ice skating rinks and the like.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving their only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here’s a look around the Southland.

Westlake

Cooks and food preparers are busy Tuesday during the reopening for the first time in more than a year for in-person dining at Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Universal City

Gov. Gavin Newsom juggles numbered balls after a press conference Tuesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City. Newsom drew 10 winners to receive $1.5 million each as part of the final cash prize drawing in the state’s “Vax for the Win” program. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Irwindale

The sun rises over a new era in California on Tuesday as a cyclist rides along a trail inside the Santa Fe Dam Recreation area in Irwindale. The state at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday rescinded most mask rules for vaccinated people and ended capacity limitations on businesses and venues. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

