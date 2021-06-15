Photos capture California as the state fully reopens

Mask on, mask off.
It’s now a choice for many.
New state guideline say that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most public settings, such as stores, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and family entertainment centers — bowling alleys, arcades, trampoline parks, ice skating rinks and the like.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving their only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Here’s a look around the Southland.
Westlake
Universal City
Irwindale
