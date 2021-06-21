Evacuations orders issued for Vallejo wildfire
A wildfire in the city of Vallejo on Monday night has triggered evacuation orders.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the Vallejo Firefighters Assn. wrote on Twitter that there was a three- to five-acre fire in South Vallejo.
Alert Solano, an emergency notification system, posted at 9:30 p.m. on Twitter that residents on Del Sur Street south of Pueblo Way, as well as Swanzy Court and Clearpointe Drive were under mandatory evacuation orders.
