Evacuations orders issued for Vallejo wildfire

A wildfire in the city of Vallejo on Monday night has triggered evacuation orders.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Vallejo Firefighters Assn. wrote on Twitter that there was a three- to five-acre fire in South Vallejo.

Alert Solano, an emergency notification system, posted at 9:30 p.m. on Twitter that residents on Del Sur Street south of Pueblo Way, as well as Swanzy Court and Clearpointe Drive were under mandatory evacuation orders.