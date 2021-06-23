Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man in Norwalk

The scene where Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Norwalk on Wednesday.
(KTLA)
By Chris Kuo
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Norwalk on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Piuma Avenue, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.

No deputies were injured. A sheriff’s spokesperson could not say whether the man was armed or whether he had attacked deputies.

Video from KTLA showed deputies examining a white box truck that may have been the suspect’s vehicle.

The 605 Freeway off-ramp was closed during the investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Chris Kuo is a Metro intern for the Los Angeles Times. He is originally from Massachusetts and is a rising junior at Duke University, where he studies English, political science and journalism. He serves as the Chronicle’s enterprise editor and has written for the 9th Street Journal and INDY Week.

