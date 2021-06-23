L.A. County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man in Norwalk
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Norwalk on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Piuma Avenue, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.
No deputies were injured. A sheriff’s spokesperson could not say whether the man was armed or whether he had attacked deputies.
Video from KTLA showed deputies examining a white box truck that may have been the suspect’s vehicle.
The 605 Freeway off-ramp was closed during the investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.
