L.A. County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man in Norwalk

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Norwalk on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Piuma Avenue, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.

No deputies were injured. A sheriff’s spokesperson could not say whether the man was armed or whether he had attacked deputies.

Video from KTLA showed deputies examining a white box truck that may have been the suspect’s vehicle.

The 605 Freeway off-ramp was closed during the investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.