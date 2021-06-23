3.4 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from Inglewood, El Segundo, Lennox and Ladera Heights.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

