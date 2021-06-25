Scorching weekend ahead prompts heat warnings in Southern California

On the heels of a record-breaking heat wave, parts of Southern California will again see temperatures soar into the triple digits beginning this weekend.

A warming trend brought on by an unusual high-pressure zone over Washington state is expected to peak Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from Saturday through Tuesday in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, where it could reach 110 and 103 degrees, respectively.

An excessive heat warning is also in place from Sunday through Tuesday in the western San Fernando Valley, where the high is expected to hit 100 degrees.

Advertisement

A less-severe heat alert will be in effect from Sunday through Tuesday in the eastern San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and from Monday into Tuesday for the Los Angeles Basin.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County’s public health officer, said in a statement.

Elevated nighttime temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday across the region, according to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station.

The Antelope Valley might not dip below 80 degrees at night. The Santa Clarita Valley and portions of the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys are expected to cool into the lows 70s overnight.

“When you have very high temperatures, with little cooling at night, it adds heat stress to the body,” Sweet said.

He said that combination prompted the weather service to issue an excessive heat watch — meaning there’s a 50% chance of the conditions occurring — on Sunday and Monday for the L.A. County mountains and the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys.

Typically, the summertime high-pressure zone is located over the Four Corners region in the southwestern U.S. However, it’s currently centered over eastern Washington state, which Sweet called “a somewhat unusual weather setup.”

Advertisement

The system will send temperatures soaring in the Pacific Northwest and south into California.

“It’s going to be very, very hot up there,” Sweet said. “It’s going to be quite warm here.”

As the high-pressure system to the north weakens, cooler temperatures and increased humidity are expected to roll into Southern California by the middle of the week.

Advertisement

There’s an “outside chance” of scattered showers or thunderstorms Wednesday, Sweet said.

But till then, Angelenos will have to contend with the heat.

Ahead of the scorching weekend, L.A. county health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and lightweight clothing, and be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke.

Muntu said it’s also crucial to stay in touch with those most likely to suffer from the conditions.

Advertisement

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly and their pets,” he said.